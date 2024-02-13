Finland Jails Russian Nationalist Fighter for Violating Entry Ban

A court in Finland has jailed a Russian nationalist fighter Yan Petrovsky for violating EU sanctions by entering the country under an alias, the Finnish broadcaster Yle reported Tuesday.

Petrovsky was detained in July on separate charges of committing terrorism in Ukraine. Yle reports that he was able to cross the border into Finland in 2022 and 2023 after changing his identity documents to the new name Voislav Torden.

A district court in southern Finland’s Kymmenlaakso region found Petrovsky guilty of willfully violating his entry ban, according to Yle.

He received a suspended prison sentence of 40 days and was fined 80 euros ($85).