Russian Airstrike on Ukrainian Prison Kills 16, Kyiv Says

A Russian strike on a prison in central Ukraine overnight killed at least 16 people and wounded dozens more, Ukrainian officials said early Tuesday.
Russia launched eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a detention facility and damaging nearby homes, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.
He said 16 people were killed in the attack and at least 35 others were wounded. The prison was destroyed, he added.
Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the strike further proof of Russian “war crimes.”
“People held in places of detention do not lose their right to life and protection,” he said.
Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 37 drones and two missiles overnight. Air defense systems shot down 32 of the drones, it said.
In the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region, at least four more people were killed in separate attacks.
A missile strike on the town of Kamyanske killed two people, wounded five and damaged a hospital, said Sergiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration.
Another person was killed and several others were wounded in a strike on the Synelnykivsky district, he added. In the town of Velykomykhaylivska, a 75-year-old woman was killed and a 68-year-old man was wounded when a house was hit.
Meanwhile, in southern Russia, a Ukrainian drone strike killed one person in the Rostov region, acting governor Yuri Slyusar said Tuesday.
“A car was damaged on Ostrovsky Street. Unfortunately, the driver who was in it died,” he said on Telegram.
