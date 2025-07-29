Russian Airstrike on Ukrainian Prison Kills 16, Kyiv Says

A Russian strike on a prison in central Ukraine overnight killed at least 16 people and wounded dozens more, Ukrainian officials said early Tuesday.

Russia launched eight strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region, hitting a detention facility and damaging nearby homes, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

He said 16 people were killed in the attack and at least 35 others were wounded. The prison was destroyed, he added.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the strike further proof of Russian “war crimes.”

“People held in places of detention do not lose their right to life and protection,” he said.