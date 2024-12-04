Ukraine Says Mayor Jailed by Russia Died by Torture

Ukraine said Wednesday that the body of a mayor captured by Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, who allegedly died in their captivity, had been returned by Moscow.

Moscow seized swathes of the Zaporizhzhia region in the days after the invasion began, including the town of Dniprorudne, and arrested its mayor Yevhen Matveyev, Kyiv says.

“He was held captive by the occupiers for two years and eight months and tortured to death. During the last exchange, his body was returned to Ukraine,” Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

There was no immediate response to the claims from Moscow.

Russian forces swept through the industrial region in the south of the country and claimed to have annexed the territory in September 2022.

Dniprorudne, which lies on the Dnipro River, had an estimated pre-war population of 17,736.