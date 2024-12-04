Ukraine Says Mayor Jailed by Russia Died by Torture

Ukraine said Wednesday that the body of a mayor captured by Russian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, who allegedly died in their captivity, had been returned by Moscow.
Moscow seized swathes of the Zaporizhzhia region in the days after the invasion began, including the town of Dniprorudne, and arrested its mayor Yevhen Matveyev, Kyiv says.
“He was held captive by the occupiers for two years and eight months and tortured to death. During the last exchange, his body was returned to Ukraine,” Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.
There was no immediate response to the claims from Moscow.
Russian forces swept through the industrial region in the south of the country and claimed to have annexed the territory in September 2022.
Dniprorudne, which lies on the Dnipro River, had an estimated pre-war population of 17,736.
Fedorov described Matveyev as a “true patriot.”
“During the occupation, he did not leave the city or the people, and did everything to ensure the life of the community,” he said on social media.
Fedorov was himself briefly held by Russian forces in March 2022 when he served as the mayor of the southern city of Melitopol that fell to Moscow.
In March 2022, then-Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba called for an international response to Matveyev’s disappearance.
European Council President Charles Michel also called for the mayor's release.
In late March 2022, Kyiv sounded the alarm over the disappearance of 14 local officials from territories captured by Russian forces.
Kyiv and Moscow still regularly exchange prisoners of war as well as the bodies of killed soldiers and civilians. The last reported swap was late last month.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.