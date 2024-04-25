Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine, Russia Exchange Fire, at Least 7 Dead

By AFP
Updated:
Military Media Center / Ukrainian Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian and Russian forces exchanged drone and artillery fire on Thursday, leaving at least seven dead, regional officials on both sides of the frontline announced.

The uptick in civilian deaths came as Russian forces are pressing in hard in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, ahead of events in Moscow on May 9, hailing the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.

A Ukrainian attack drone left two dead in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia and two more were killed by Ukranian artillery fire in the southern Kherson region, officials said.

The Kremlin claimed to have annexed both regions in late 2022 even though Russian forces are still battling to gain full control over them.

"A man and a woman were killed as a result of a strike on a civilian car. Their four young children were orphaned," the Russian-installed head of Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, wrote on social media.

He said the children would be taken into care and provided with psychological assistance.

The Russian head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said separately that two more people were killed by Ukrainian fire in the village of Dnipryany.

The two frontline regions saw intense bouts of fighting in 2022 and the summer of 2023, when Ukraine launched a counteroffensive that failed to meet expectations in Zaporizhzhia.

The brunt of the fighting has since moved to the eastern Donetsk region, which is also claimed by Moscow as Russian territory.

The Ukrainian head of the Donetsk region, Vadim Filashkin, said three people had been killed in separate bouts of shelling in the villages of Udachne, where two people were killed, and in Kurakhivka, where one person was killed.

"The final consequences of the shelling have yet to be determined," he said.

Read more about: Zaporizhzhia , Occupied Ukraine , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

zaporizhzhia region

Russian-Backed Official Survives Assassination Attempt in Occupied Ukraine, Colleague Says

“Anton was lucky, the main direction of the explosion went past him. He was just grazed,” local pro-Russian politician Vladimir Rogov said.
1 Min read
zaporizhzhia

IAEA Chief To Hold Talks With Putin About Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Rafael Grossi last met Putin in St. Petersburg in October 2022 to discuss safety issues involving the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
2 Min read
increase in shelling

Russia Orders Partial Evacuation Near Ukraine Front Line

The Russia-installed head of the Zaporizhzhia region reported an increase in shelling from the Ukrainian side.
1 Min read
Southern shootout

Russia, Ukraine Trade Blame for Shootings in Kherson

Russian official media broadcast a video evening showing an exchange of fire around two armored vehicles near Kherson train station.