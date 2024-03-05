IAEA Chief To Hold Talks With Putin About Ukraine Nuclear Plant

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will head to Russia Tuesday for a fresh round of talks with President Vladimir Putin to discuss "the future operational status" of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Europe's largest nuclear plant has been at the center of fighting since it was captured by Russian forces in March 2022, with both Moscow and Kyiv frequently accusing each other of compromising its safety.

Grossi last met Putin in St. Petersburg in October 2022 to discuss safety issues involving the Zaporizhzhia facility.

"I think it is very important that we keep this high-level dialogue with both belligerents," Grossi — who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — told reporters Monday.

The IAEA chief said he hoped to discuss "technical points" with Putin and get "an impression of what the plans" for the plant are.

"There are issues related to the future operational status of the plant," Grossi said when asked about the topics he intends to raise.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also confirmed the talks.