Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

UN Visit to Ukraine Nuke Plant Delayed – Russia

By AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi during their meeting in Kyiv. president.gov.ua

A visit by UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was delayed to Thursday, Russian officials said. 

Grossi was expected at Europe's largest atomic plant on Wednesday to assess any impacts to the site's safety after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

The breach of the dam, which formed a reservoir to provide cooling water for the plant, has exacerbated ongoing concerns over the facility.

Kyiv did not confirm the delay and the International Atomic Energy Agency did not confirm or deny the Russian reports. 

"The mission is being postponed by a day," Russian state news agency TASS quoted a nuclear official as saying, without giving a reason. 

The head of Russian-installed authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, also said the trip was delayed. 

"We will wait for Grossi at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on June 15, the visit is delayed by a day," he was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying. 

According to a Western diplomatic source contacted by AFP, Grossi's visit has been delayed "by a few hours, but not canceled." 

Grossi has visited the plant several times since it has been occupied by Russia. 

Its safety has been a concern since Russian forces seized it over a year ago. 

Read more about: Zaporizhzhia , Nuclear , United Nations , Ukraine war

Read more

risk factor

Ukraine Nuke Plant Safe for Now After Dam Break – IAEA

Though the reservoir's water level is falling, the facility has "back-up options available," the IAEA said.
3 Min read
level of risk

Explainer: How Dangerous Are Power Cuts at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant?

Experts warn that such power cuts, which have become more frequent due to shelling, elevate the level of risk at the plant.
3 Min read
On the Frontline

Zelensky Meets With IAEA Chief During Zaporizhzhia Visit

The Ukrainian President's surprise trip to the partially occupied region is just one of several such visits over the past week.
1 Min read
Energy wars

Ukraine Blasts Moscow-Appointed Nuclear Plant Boss

Ukraine on Thursday formally sacked and branded a traitor the Ukrainian engineer appointed by Moscow to head Europe's largest nuclear facility, the Zaporizhzhia...