FM Lavrov Signals Putin Open to Zelensky Meeting, But Says Planning Will Take Time

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin was open to meeting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, but stressed that preparations for high-level summits take time, even as European leaders indicated the talks are expected to take place within the next two weeks.

“We’re not refusing any kind of work format, neither bilateral nor trilateral. The president [Putin] has said that repeatedly,” Lavrov told state broadcaster Rossia 24 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the day before that preparations were underway for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. Trump said a trilateral session, including himself, would take place later.

The Kremlin has yet to confirm whether planning has begun for that kind of summit, issuing only a vague statement that it was “considering the possibility” of holding high-level “direct talks” with Ukraine following a phone call between Trump and Putin on Monday.

That conversation came after Trump ended an upbeat multilateral meeting with European leaders and Zelensky at the White House, during which the American president hinted that Ukraine could receive security guarantees as part of a potential peace deal with Russia.

Zelensky said on Monday that he is ready to meet with Putin.