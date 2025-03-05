Kremlin Welcomes Possible Ukraine Peace Talks, But Says ‘Nuances’ Remain

The Kremlin said Wednesday that it welcomes the prospect of U.S.-mediated peace talks with Ukraine but claimed that legal obstacles introduced by Kyiv still prevent negotiations from taking place.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday that he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing a willingness to negotiate peace. Trump also claimed he had received “strong signals” from Russia that it was “ready for peace.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the possibility of talks a “positive” development but noted unresolved “nuances.”

“The question is who to negotiate with?” Peskov told reporters, pointing to a September 2022 decree in which Zelensky formally declared negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin “impossible.”

“The general approach is positive, but the nuances have not yet changed,” he said.