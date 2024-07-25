Ukrainian Shelling of Russia’s Belgorod Region Kills Man

One man was killed and two others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the town of Shebekino in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, officials said Thursday.

“A tragedy happened,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. “A man died from his injuries before an ambulance could arrive.”

Gladkov said regional defense fighters transported the two wounded civilians to a local hospital, where they received medical care and were later discharged.

Photographs shared by Gladkov showed a pock-marked concrete wall ripped open by shelling.

He said two apartment buildings were damaged by the attack, including one that was hit directly on the roof. One industrial and one commercial facility were also damaged, the governor added.

Gladkov said that Ukrainian drones attacked two more Shebekino district villages, causing damage to property.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region overnight.