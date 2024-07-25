Ukrainian Shelling of Russia’s Belgorod Region Kills Man

One man was killed and two others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the town of Shebekino in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, officials said Thursday.
“A tragedy happened,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. “A man died from his injuries before an ambulance could arrive.”
Gladkov said regional defense fighters transported the two wounded civilians to a local hospital, where they received medical care and were later discharged.
Photographs shared by Gladkov showed a pock-marked concrete wall ripped open by shelling.
He said two apartment buildings were damaged by the attack, including one that was hit directly on the roof. One industrial and one commercial facility were also damaged, the governor added.
Gladkov said that Ukrainian drones attacked two more Shebekino district villages, causing damage to property.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted or destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region overnight.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.