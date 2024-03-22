Support The Moscow Times!
Woman Killed in Ukrainian Strike on Russia's Belgorod

Updated:
t.me/v_v_demidov

One woman was killed and several others were injured in Ukrainian strikes on the western Russian city of Belgorod, regional authorities said Friday.

"Unfortunately, we have another sad morning. There was more shelling. Regretfully, one person died," Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the messaging app Telegram.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it planned to investigate the latest attack on Belgorod alongside other deadly strikes in the occupied Donetsk region and northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

The Telegram channel Shot, which is believed to have links to Russia’s security services, published security camera footage purporting to show the moment Friday's strike killed the woman and her two dogs while they were on a walk.

It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the video.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had downed eight rockets fired at Belgorod from Ukraine on Friday.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed retribution for Ukrainian strikes and incursions into Russia's border regions.

Authorities in the Belgorod region have urged people living near the border with Ukraine to evacuate, while around 9,000 children are expected to be moved to other Russian regions due to ongoing attacks.

