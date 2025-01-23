Belgorod Region Border Village Ordered to Evacuate Amid Ukrainian Attacks

Authorities in Russia’s western Belgorod region ordered the evacuation of residents from a border village amid ongoing drone strikes and shelling.

“We’re beginning to move residents out of Terezovka, Shebekinsky district, due to an operational situation,” Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted Wednesday on his Telegram channel.

Gladkov did not elaborate on the specific nature of the “operational situation,” but cross-border attacks have been frequently reported in the Belgorod region since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to the 2010 census, Terezovka was home to 121 residents. Gladkov said evacuees would be eligible to receive “new housing” from their local district administration.

This marks the latest in a series of evacuations in the Belgorod region.

In August, several villages were evacuated after the region declared a state of emergency due to continuous Ukrainian strikes and an incursion into the neighboring Kursk region. Authorities at the time described the situation as causing “extreme difficulty.”

In Thursday’s announcement, Gladkov said that residents of at least four previously evacuated villages in the Belgorod region were eligible for compensation to cover rental expenses.