Russia Evacuates More Border Areas Amid Ukrainian Advances

Authorities in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions on Monday ordered the evacuation of areas near the border with Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces made apparent advances deeper into Russian territory as part of their ongoing offensive.

Overall, emergency authorities say more than 76,000 people have been temporarily relocated to safe places in the Kursk region since Ukrainian forces stormed across the border early last week.

Nikolai Volobuyev, who heads the Kursk region’s Belovsky district on the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region, issued what he called a “strong request” for residents to flee the area after Ukrainian forces advanced into the area over the weekend.

Russia’s Defense Ministry previously claimed to have successfully repelled Ukraine’s attempt to enter into the Belovsky district.