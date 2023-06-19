7 Wounded in Strikes on Russian Border Regions – Governors

Russian regions bordering Ukraine came under fire early Monday morning, resulting in injuries to seven people, including a child, local authorities said.
Strikes in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region damaged multiple residential buildings in the Valuisk district, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
"The Valuisk municipal district is under attack from Ukrainian forces. According to preliminary information, seven people were wounded, among them a child," he wrote in a post that included a photo of a teddy bear next to a broken window.
All of those injured were hospitalized, he added.
In the neighboring Kursk region, two villages came under attack, resulting in damage but no injuries, according to Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt.
"Ukrainian forces hit the Tyotkino and Popovo-Lezhachi villages this morning," Starovoyt wrote on Telegram, adding that the strikes caused power outages and damaged several vehicles.
Meanwhile, Governor Sergei Aksyonov of Russia-annexed Crimea said two drones were shot down overnight, but did not provide further details.
Attacks on Crimea and Russian regions bordering Ukraine have increased over the past several weeks, as Ukrainian forces wage a counteroffensive to recapture land seized by Moscow.