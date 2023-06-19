7 Wounded in Strikes on Russian Border Regions – Governors

Russian regions bordering Ukraine came under fire early Monday morning, resulting in injuries to seven people, including a child, local authorities said.

Strikes in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region damaged multiple residential buildings in the Valuisk district, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"The Valuisk municipal district is under attack from Ukrainian forces. According to preliminary information, seven people were wounded, among them a child," he wrote in a post that included a photo of a teddy bear next to a broken window.

All of those injured were hospitalized, he added.