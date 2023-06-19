Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

7 Wounded in Strikes on Russian Border Regions – Governors

By AFP
Damage caused by Monday's strikes in the Belgorod region. Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

Russian regions bordering Ukraine came under fire early Monday morning, resulting in injuries to seven people, including a child, local authorities said.

Strikes in Russia’s southwestern Belgorod region damaged multiple residential buildings in the Valuisk district, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

"The Valuisk municipal district is under attack from Ukrainian forces. According to preliminary information, seven people were wounded, among them a child," he wrote in a post that included a photo of a teddy bear next to a broken window.

All of those injured were hospitalized, he added.

In the neighboring Kursk region, two villages came under attack, resulting in damage but no injuries, according to Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt.

"Ukrainian forces hit the Tyotkino and Popovo-Lezhachi villages this morning," Starovoyt wrote on Telegram, adding that the strikes caused power outages and damaged several vehicles.

Meanwhile, Governor Sergei Aksyonov of Russia-annexed Crimea said two drones were shot down overnight, but did not provide further details. 

Attacks on Crimea and Russian regions bordering Ukraine have increased over the past several weeks, as Ukrainian forces wage a counteroffensive to recapture land seized by Moscow. 

Read more about: Belgorod , Kursk , Ukraine war

Read more

fresh attacks

Two Killed in Shelling in Russian Border Regions – Officials

The regional governor of Belgorod said there were fresh attacks, a day after dozens of strikes.
2 Min read
In depth

‘We F***ed Up’: Shock But No Panic in Belgorod as Border Incursion Brings War Home

Local residents told The Moscow Times that the attack was met with a mixture of shock, anger and indifference.
3 Min read
20-meter crater

Blast Rocks Russian City as Fighter Jet Loses Ammunition

Local officials reported a massive explosion in Belgorod, forming a crater in the city center and injuring two women. 
2 Min read
In depth

On Russia’s Border with Ukraine, War Is Impossible to Ignore

The Belgorod region has suffered more death and destruction than any other Russian region with attacks on more than 50 towns and villages.
5 Min read