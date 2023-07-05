Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Regions Shelled Near Ukraine Border

Damage in the Belgorod region town of Valuyki. Vyacheslav Gladkov / Telegram

At least one person was injured in attacks on two Russian regions bordering Ukraine, regional authorities said early Wednesday.

The governors of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions both issued statements about Ukrainian attacks on two residential areas, located some 400 kilometers apart from each other.

The Belgorod region town of Valuyki was shelled for more than an hour by Soviet-era Grad rocket launchers, according to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Air defense systems shot down three “targets” and one unmanned drone on approach to Vluyki, he added.

A woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to the chest.

Meanwhile, the Kursk region village of Tetkino was attacked 12 times, Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said.

No injuries were reported there.

Starovoit said a school was “heavily damaged” in Tetkino, while Gladkov reported damage to eight private homes and an electric substation in Valuyki.

On Tuesday, Gladkov said the Belgorod region came under attack by Ukraine 130 times in the day before.

Border towns and villages in southern Russia have regularly been targeted by drone attacks and shelling since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine. 

Kyiv has denied responsibility for the attacks.

Read more about: Belgorod , Kursk , Ukraine war

Read more

Under fire

7 Wounded in Strikes on Russian Border Regions – Governors

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said all those injured in attacks early Monday, including a child, had been hospitalized.
1 Min read
In depth

'They Forgot About Us': Fear and Uncertainty Reign in Heavily Shelled Russian Border Town

Cross-border incursions, constant shelling and mass evacuations have turned Shebekino into a ghost town.
5 Min read
rare admission

Russia in ‘De Facto’ State of War Says Belgorod Governor

The official's words were a rare admission of the scale of the fighting in Ukraine and how it is has spilled into Russia.
1 Min read
sabotage claims

Russia Says Air Force, Artillery Wipe Out Border Attackers

The announcement represents an unprecedented use of force domestically since the military campaign in Ukraine began last year.
3 Min read