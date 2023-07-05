Russian Regions Shelled Near Ukraine Border

At least one person was injured in attacks on two Russian regions bordering Ukraine, regional authorities said early Wednesday.

The governors of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions both issued statements about Ukrainian attacks on two residential areas, located some 400 kilometers apart from each other.

The Belgorod region town of Valuyki was shelled for more than an hour by Soviet-era Grad rocket launchers, according to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Air defense systems shot down three “targets” and one unmanned drone on approach to Vluyki, he added.

A woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to the chest.