Crime in Russia has hit its highest level in 12 years, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported, citing Prosecutor General’s Office data.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, Russia registered 27,124 crimes in the first half of 2025 — 3,747 more than in the same period a year earlier and the highest figure since 2013.

The figures also mark the first time that the the tally exceeded 23,377 in a six-month span since 2014.

The agency did not disclose the types of crimes.

The figures come as more than 130,000 veterans of the war in Ukraine — including thousands of former prison inmates — return home.

Open-source reports indicate that returning soldiers have killed at least 378 civilians since the full-scale war began and seriously wounded another 376.

These cases, which span 80 regions of Russia as well as annexed Crimea, Sevastopol and the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia, are largely domestic in nature and often fueled by alcohol abuse.