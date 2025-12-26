Zelensky to Meet Trump in Florida on Dec. 28 – Reports

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida this Sunday to discuss ongoing efforts to end the war with Russia, American and Ukrainian media reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Zelensky wrote earlier on X that a meeting with Trump was imminent, saying that “a lot can be decided before the New Year,” but did not specify a time or location.
Sources cited by Axios and The Kyiv Post said the two leaders are expected to meet Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida, “if everything goes according to plan.”
On Thursday, Zelensky said he had held “very good” talks with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, adding that diplomats were “working 24/7” to craft a peace proposal that was “realistic, effective and reliable.”
The latest round of negotiations between U.S. and Ukrainian officials produced a 20-point plan to end the war, which has been sent to Moscow for feedback.
Zelensky outlined elements of the plan to reporters this week, saying it would freeze the current front line and drop a requirement for Ukraine to legally renounce its bid to join NATO.
He acknowledged that some provisions were unfavorable to Ukraine but said negotiators had succeeded in removing demands for an immediate Ukrainian withdrawal from the Donetsk region or formal recognition of Russian control over occupied territory.
While Zelensky has signaled a willingness to make concessions to reach a peace deal, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stuck by several of his maximalist demands, including full control of the Donbas region, where fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces rages on.
The Kremlin said Friday that Putin’s economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev briefed the Russian leader on the results of recent talks with U.S. officials after returning from a trip to Florida last weekend.
“At Putin’s direction, talks between U.S. and Russian officials were held. We’ve agreed to continue the discussions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Asked to comment on Moscow’s current assessment of the negotiations, Peskov declined to answer, saying doing so could negatively affect the talks.
