Zelensky to Meet Trump in Florida on Dec. 28 – Reports

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida this Sunday to discuss ongoing efforts to end the war with Russia, American and Ukrainian media reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Zelensky wrote earlier on X that a meeting with Trump was imminent, saying that “a lot can be decided before the New Year,” but did not specify a time or location.

Sources cited by Axios and The Kyiv Post said the two leaders are expected to meet Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida, “if everything goes according to plan.”

On Thursday, Zelensky said he had held “very good” talks with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, adding that diplomats were “working 24/7” to craft a peace proposal that was “realistic, effective and reliable.”