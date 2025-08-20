Fuel Shortages Hit Russia’s Far East as Ukrainian Strikes Take Refineries Offline

Russia’s Far East is facing growing gasoline shortages after a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes knocked out a significant share of the country’s oil refining capacity, leaving drivers waiting in long lines and stations rationing fuel.

Russia has lost roughly 13% of its oil-refining capacity since early August as Ukrainian drones have hit at least seven Russian refineries, forcing four to shut down completely.

Motorists in the Primorye region started reporting supply problems in early August. The shortages have since spread, with fuel disappearing from pumps in towns including Arsenyev, Ussuriysk and the Chuguyevsky district before reaching the port city of Vladivostok itself, the local outlet PrimaMedia reported.

The disruption has snarled traffic on the Ussuri federal highway which connects Primorye with the neighboring Khabarovsk region, with long lines of cars forming at gas stations along the highway, the news site DVhab reported.

Residents said they can only buy fuel using ration cards, and only emergency services or company vehicles with special fuel cards are being reliably supplied.

“The pumps are covered with ‘Out of order’ signs,” one driver told the outlet. “You can still fill up in larger towns, but the lines are an hour and a half to two hours long.”