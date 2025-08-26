Fire at Rostov Oil Refinery Extinguished Nearly a Week After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Authorities in southern Russia’s Rostov region said that a large fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was extinguished early Tuesday, almost a week after a Ukrainian drone strike set the facility ablaze.
The refinery, which produces fuel mainly for export, was attacked on Thursday night. Firefighters battled the blaze for days, using so much water that nearby communities faced shortages until supplies were restored on Monday.
“I just received a report that the fire at the Novoshakhinsk oil production plant was extinguished at 5:45 a.m.,” acting Rostov region Governor Yuri Slyusar wrote on Telegram.
Novoshakhtinsk, with a processing capacity of 110,000 barrels of oil per day (5 million metric tons), is considered one of the most important oil refineries in southern Russia. Located around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) east of the border with Ukraine, it is regularly targeted in drone attacks.
Recent Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have pushed wholesale gasoline prices to record highs and triggered shortages, coinciding with peak seasonal demand from farmers and tourists.
Reuters estimates that 17% of Russia’s refinery capacity, or 1.1 million barrels per day, has been disrupted.
Meanwhile, Governor Slyusar said overnight Ukrainian drone strikes damaged homes in the Rostov region but did not cause any deaths or injuries.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had shot down eight drones over the Rostov region on Monday evening and one overnight.
