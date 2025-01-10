Ukraine Hits Army Facility in Russia, Kyiv Source Says

Ukraine struck a Russian ammo depot and drone storage facility in a drone and missile attack early Friday, a source in Ukraine’s security services said.
The source in the SBU, Ukraine’s internal security service, said it had launched the joint operation with the navy.
Russian officials earlier reported an industrial facility near the village of Chaltyr in the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine, was ablaze following a drone barrage, without elaborating.
“SBU drones and a Neptune missile targeted an ammunition and reconnaissance drone storage facility near the village of Chaltyr in the Rostov region,” the Ukrainian source said.
The drones overloaded Russian air-defense systems, clearing the way for the missile to hit the military facility, according to the source.
In a statement, they added that the attack would limit Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.
The head of Russia's Rostov region, Yury Slyusar, said that air-defense systems had downed 16 Ukrainian drones near Chaltyr overnight.
“In the village of Krym a fire is being extinguished on the territory of an industrial enterprise,” following the attack, he said, adding later that the blaze had been extinguished.
In recent days, Ukraine has claimed to have carried out strikes on Russian military command posts in the occupied Donetsk region and the Russian border region of Kursk.
Earlier this week it said it hit an oil depot that supplies a military airfield in Russia's Saratov region, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the border.
Moscow has also ramped up its missile and drone attacks since winter began, casting some of the strikes as retaliation for Kyiv's use of Western-supplied weapons on Russian soil.
