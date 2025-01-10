Ukraine Hits Army Facility in Russia, Kyiv Source Says

Ukraine struck a Russian ammo depot and drone storage facility in a drone and missile attack early Friday, a source in Ukraine’s security services said.

The source in the SBU, Ukraine’s internal security service, said it had launched the joint operation with the navy.

Russian officials earlier reported an industrial facility near the village of Chaltyr in the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine, was ablaze following a drone barrage, without elaborating.

“SBU drones and a Neptune missile targeted an ammunition and reconnaissance drone storage facility near the village of Chaltyr in the Rostov region,” the Ukrainian source said.

The drones overloaded Russian air-defense systems, clearing the way for the missile to hit the military facility, according to the source.

In a statement, they added that the attack would limit Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.