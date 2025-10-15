Ukrainian Drone Strikes Slash Russia’s Fuel Exports to Lowest Level Since Early 2022 – Bloomberg

Ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure have reduced the country’s fuel exports to their lowest levels since the invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Average daily exports fell to 1.88 million barrels in the first 10 days of October, the lowest level since at least early 2022, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa compiled by Bloomberg.

Russia’s total refining output remains below 5 million barrels per day, also the lowest since spring 2022, following strikes that have hit more than 20 major refineries.

Seasonal maintenance work has added further downward pressure.

The government has banned gasoline exports in an effort to ease domestic shortages caused by the slump in refining output.

A September strike also damaged the Ust-Luga terminal, which handles about 60% of Russia’s naphtha exports, a key feedstock for petrochemical production. As a result, naphtha shipments plunged 43% month-on-month to just 198,000 barrels per day in October, the lowest since January 2022.