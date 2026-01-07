Putin Casts Ukraine War as 'Sacred Mission' in Orthodox Christmas Remarks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian soldiers were carrying out a sacred mission comparable to that of Jesus Christ as he marked the Orthodox Christmas holiday on Wednesday.

Putin attended a midnight Christmas service with members of the military and their families at the Church of St. George the Victorious in the Moscow region, the Kremlin said.

“Today we celebrate the wonderful, bright holiday of the Nativity of Christ,” Putin said in brief remarks after the service, according to a Kremlin transcript.

“We often call the Lord the Savior because He came to Earth to save all people. In the same way, Russia’s warriors have always carried out this mission — defending the Fatherland, saving the Motherland and its people,” he said.

He said that throughout Russia’s history, soldiers had been viewed as people performing a “holy mission” on God’s behalf, “as if entrusted by the Lord himself.”