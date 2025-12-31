Vladimir Putin Uses New Year’s Address to Rally Russians Around War

President Vladimir Putin used his traditional New Year’s address on Wednesday to project an image of Russians as united behind the country’s armed forces and the war in Ukraine, vowing victory on the battlefield as the conflict approaches its fourth year.

“You have taken on the responsibility to fight for your native land, for truth and justice,” Putin said, addressing Russian troops on the front lines. “Millions of people across Russia, I assure you, are with you on this New Year’s night.”

“I congratulate all our soldiers and commanders on the coming New Year. We believe in you and in our victory,” he added.

Dressed in a black suit and dark-blue tie and standing in front of the Kremlin, Putin said Russians were “united by a sincere, selfless and devoted love for Russia.”