Putin Praises Army in Scaled-Back New Year's Eve Address

President Vladimir Putin praised the Russian army in his New Year's Eve address Sunday, calling for "unity" in a subdued speech that did not explicitly mention the war in Ukraine.

In stark contrast to last year's address, when the Russian leader was flanked by soldiers in uniform, Putin stood in front of the traditional backdrop of the Kremlin and declared that 2024 would be the "year of the family."

"We have repeatedly proven that we can solve the most difficult problems and will never back down because there is no force that can separate us," Putin said in the address, aired on state TV as regions in Russia's Far East greeted the New Year, hours ahead Moscow.