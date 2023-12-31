Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Praises Army in Scaled-Back New Year's Eve Address

By AFP
Vladimir Putin delivers his New Year's Eve address on Sunday. screen grab

President Vladimir Putin praised the Russian army in his New Year's Eve address Sunday, calling for "unity" in a subdued speech that did not explicitly mention the war in Ukraine.

In stark contrast to last year's address, when the Russian leader was flanked by soldiers in uniform, Putin stood in front of the traditional backdrop of the Kremlin and declared that 2024 would be the "year of the family."

"We have repeatedly proven that we can solve the most difficult problems and will never back down because there is no force that can separate us," Putin said in the address, aired on state TV as regions in Russia's Far East greeted the New Year, hours ahead Moscow.

"To all those who are serving on the front line in the fight for truth and justice," Putin said, "you are our heroes. Our hearts are with you. We are proud of you, we admire your courage."

The televised New Year's Eve speech, which continues a tradition started by Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev, is a key part of holiday celebrations in Russia and is watched by millions.

The address is aired just before midnight in each of Russia's 11 timezones and is usually a summary of events from the past year, as well as wishes for the year ahead.

Read more about: Putin , New Year

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

martial theme

Putin Visits Russian Troops, Claims 'Moral Rightness' in New Year Address

Updates with Zelensky's comments and color from Moscow and recasts throughout. MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin said in his televised New Year's...
Changing Beliefs

Skepticism to Acceptance: How Putin's Views on Climate Change Evolved Over the Years

Despite eventually accepting that climate change is a threat, Putin is still reluctant to support drastic economic changes recommended by the UN.
looming legacy

Putin Plummets, Stalin Stays on Top in Russians’ Ranking of ‘Notable’ Historical Figures – Poll

Just 15% of Russians named Putin as one of history's most prominent figures, his lowest showing since 2003.
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...