Vladimir Putin Hails Achievements in New Year’s Speech Marking 25 Years in Power

President Vladimir Putin praised his country's achievements in a New Year's Eve speech Tuesday, saying Russians should be "proud" of what Russia had done during his quarter century in power.

The address, delivered exactly 25 years after he took over from his predecessor Boris Yeltsin, did not explicitly mention the war in Ukraine and focused mostly on wishes for the year ahead.

"Dear friends, in just a few minutes 2025 will be ushered in, completing the first quarter of the 21st century," Putin said in the televised remarks.

"Yes, we still have a lot to decide but we can be rightfully proud of what has already been done," the Kremlin chief added, saying the 25 years had paved the way for "further development."

He also praised Russian soldiers, a theme echoed in his previous New Year's addresses since his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.