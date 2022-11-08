Putin Gives Highest Medal to 'Warrior Priest' Killed in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday posthumously awarded the highest state decoration to pro-Kremlin archpriest Mikhail Vasilyev, who died in Ukraine over the weekend.

The archpriest had said women should have more children to ease the pain of sending their sons to the military operation in Ukraine.

He received the Hero of the Russian Federation medal on Tuesday for "the courage and heroism shown in the performance of his civic duty," according to a decree on the presidential website.

He was killed on Sunday morning "in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, while performing pastoral duties," the Orthodox Church said in a press release.