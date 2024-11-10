Trump Told Putin Not to Escalate Ukraine War in Post-Election Call – Washington Post

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump advised Russian President Vladimir Putin against escalating the war in Ukraine on Thursday in their first phone conversation following Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, The Washington Post reported Sunday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

During the call, which Trump made from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, he reminded Putin of Washington’s military presence in Europe, The Washington Post cited an anonymous source familiar with the conversation as saying.

Trump also voiced an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon,” several of The Washington Post's sources said.

Kyiv was informed of the call and did not object to the conversation taking place, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post, adding that Ukrainian officials have "long understood" that Trump would engage with Putin on finding a diplomatic solution to the war.