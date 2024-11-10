Trump Told Putin Not to Escalate Ukraine War in Post-Election Call – Washington Post

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump advised Russian President Vladimir Putin against escalating the war in Ukraine on Thursday in their first phone conversation following Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, The Washington Post reported Sunday, citing several people familiar with the matter.
During the call, which Trump made from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, he reminded Putin of Washington’s military presence in Europe, The Washington Post cited an anonymous source familiar with the conversation as saying.
Trump also voiced an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon,” several of The Washington Post's sources said.
Kyiv was informed of the call and did not object to the conversation taking place, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post, adding that Ukrainian officials have "long understood" that Trump would engage with Putin on finding a diplomatic solution to the war.
On Thursday, the same day that the reported phone call took place, Putin said he was "ready" to hold discussions with Trump, congratulating him on his election victory and saying he acted "courageously" during an assassination attempt at a rally earlier this year.
Unlike President Joe Biden, one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, Trump has made repeated overtures to Putin over the years, boasting that he has “a very good relationship” with the Russian leader.
He has said he will be able to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office but has not yet detailed how he would do so.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that advisers to Trump have put forward several proposals that would effectively freeze the war, solidifying Moscow’s territorial gains.
Trump’s personal history with Putin — and the complex policy mix of friendly rhetoric and strict sanctions that his administration adopted toward Russia during his first term — have sparked discussions about how he might approach Moscow this time around.
Moscow believes that Trump’s return to the presidency could give Russia a boost in its nearly three-year war on Ukraine, a weakened European Union and partially restored relations with Washington, senior officials and members of the Russian business elite previously said.
