‘Doing Our Job For Us’: Russian State Media Rejoice at Trump’s Putin Embrace

Russian state media, officials and prominent bloggers are celebrating the news that U.S. President Donald Trump would negotiate with President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine without pushing for Kyiv’s key peace demands to be met.

In a discussion on state broadcaster Rossia 1, Russian political scientist Sergei Luzyanin praised what he called the “three ‘No’s’” of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth: “‘No’ to American weapon deliveries to Ukraine, ‘No’ to Hegseth meeting with the Ukrainian delegation [at Friday’s Ramstein format meeting] and ‘No’ to the potential escalation of this war.”

Luzyanin said the main symbol of American foreign policy was Trump’s “insane, enormously long signature,” and that Trump was “sawing through the Western world.”

Host Yevgeny Popov quipped that Trump was doing Russia’s job for it.

“We wanted to saw the Western world into pieces, but he decided to saw through it himself,” Popov said.

On Thursday morning, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency published an op-ed titled “The U.S. Has Finally Done Zelensky a Real Disservice.”

The piece’s author writes that the Trump administration’s announcements were “merciless” to Zelensky and that Trump was “not at all interested in the opinions of Kyiv and Brussels.”

“Trump expects from Zelensky the same thing he demands from all his appointees: less of his own opinion and more of a speedy execution of orders. That's his style, that's all Trump is, and he doesn't communicate with Russia in that style, most likely only because he's seen that it's not promising with Russia,” the op-ed reads.