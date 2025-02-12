Putin Tells Trump 'Peaceful Negotiations' on Ukraine War Possible in Leaders' First Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to “work together” with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and expressed readiness to negotiate peace in Ukraine in a phone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin confirmed.
Putin and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine and possible peace talks during the 1.5-hour call, the two leaders’ first known discussion since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Trump “spoke in favor of a swift cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the problem,” Peskov said, without providing further details.
Putin "agreed with Trump that a long-term settlement could be reached through peaceful negotiations," the Kremlin said in its readout of the call, which it said lasted almost one-and-a-half hours.
However, Putin “mentioned the need to address the root causes of the conflict,” the Kremlin said, without elaborating.
The Russian leader also invited Trump to visit Moscow, according to the readout.
Trump said he and Putin agreed to "immediately" start negotiations to end the Ukraine war during their "lengthy and highly productive" call.
“We agreed to work together, very closely,” Trump said, adding that he wanted “to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call.”
Both leaders invited the other to each others' countries, Trump said on social media, while the U.S. leader said he would be calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "right now" to inform him about the call.
According to Trump, the leaders also discussed the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, the strength of the dollar and other key topics.
The Trump-Putin call came after a prisoner swap this week that saw Moscow free U.S. teacher Marc Fogel while Washington released Russian cryptocurrency kingpin Alexander Vinnik.
Trump heaped praise on the Russian president in his Truth Social post, saying that Putin "even used my very strong Campaign motto of, 'COMMON SENSE'."
He said they "both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine" — with Trump using an unconfirmed figure for the toll in the war.
The call reflects an extraordinary shift in U.S. foreign policy, which under former President Joe Biden sought to alienate Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and support Kyiv's defense for "as long as it takes."
Trump has repeatedly vowed to negotiate an end to Russia's nearly three-year war in Ukraine upon taking office, but has not yet detailed his peace plan.
Trump said he had asked U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff "to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful."
AFP contributed reporting.
