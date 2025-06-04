Putin Discussed Ukraine War With Pope Leo – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the war in Ukraine with Pope Leo in a telephone call on Wednesday, claiming he wanted peace through diplomacy, the Kremlin said.

Putin however also claimed "the regime in Kyiv is betting on an escalation of the conflict and carrying out of acts of sabotage against civil infrastructure on Russian territory," it said in a statement.

Putin "reaffirmed his interest in bringing about peace by political and diplomatic means," the Kremlin said, describing the call as "constructive."

He did so "underlining that in order to come to a definitive, just and comprehensive settlement to the crisis, it was necessary to eliminate the deep-seated causes."