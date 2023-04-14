‘As Quietly as Possible’: Premium on Secrecy as Russia Rams Through Military Draft Rules Bill

This article was corrected to clarify that the bill to which the amendments were added had passed its second reading once before, and that, for Russian laws to come into force, they need to be officially published.

It took the Russian parliament just twenty-three minutes to vote on the second and third readings of a controversial bill tightening military draft rules that many observers believe will pave the way for a second wave of mobilization.

In a rare show of protest, several lawmakers complained they were only shown the full text of the 55-page law an hour before the session began.

“We simply had no opportunity to examine the bill,” Communist Party deputy Nina Ostanina said ahead of the vote.

The speed and stealth with which this bill — that will enact sweeping changes to the country’s military draft procedures — was rushed through the State Duma earlier this week was unusual even by the less-than-transparent standards of Russia’s legislative process.

While Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed Wednesday that the bill was needed to make the country’s military call-up system more “modern, efficient and convenient,” others have linked it to Russia’s need for recruits following its lackluster spring offensive in eastern Ukraine and the imminent prospect of Kyiv’s own counter-offensive.

One source told The Moscow Times that there was such a rush to get the legislation through parliament that procedural rules were broken.

“Technically there was a slight violation of the regulations,” a State Duma deputy who requested anonymity told The Moscow Times.

“But the times are such that no one will argue with the Duma leadership.”

He declined to say exactly what the violations were.

Ostanina and the two other deputies who complained about the speed of the bill’s passage did not respond to a request for comment from The Moscow Times.