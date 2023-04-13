Confusion and Indifference but No Panic as Russia Tightens Draft Rules

Russian men of conscription age have greeted a law tightening military draft procedures with what appeared to be widespread confusion and indifference despite warnings that the changes — approved this week by the Russian parliament — could amount to backdoor martial law and facilitate a second wave of mobilization.

The wording of the law is very strange, an 18-year-old Moscow student who received a military service summons last week and who requested anonymity to speak freely told The Moscow Times.

“Likely not everyone has a clear understanding of what happened.”

While the law was passed during Russia’s annual spring draft and appears to target those required to undergo a year of compulsory military service, experts warned the changes will also give the Kremlin the tools to send more men to the frontlines in Ukraine where a Russian spring offensive has yet to achieve significant gains.

Among other provisions, the law allows the authorities to issue online call-up papers, blocks some men from traveling abroad and mandates the creation of a digital database of those eligible for military service.

“I think the reasons behind the amendments are the recent failures of the Russian army,” said Maksim Olenichev, a lawyer working for human rights project First Department.

“In essence the authorities have, in this way, come up with a second wave of mobilization.”

However, in contrast to last year’s "partial" mobilization when about 300,000 men were drafted to fight in Ukraine and tens of thousands fled abroad in panic at the thought of being sent to war, the latest changes have not triggered an exodus — or much obvious concern.

“I still don’t understand what to do and what to expect,” one 22-year-old potential conscript who did not want to give his name, told The Moscow Times.

“I think I will simply try not to go anywhere [to military recruitment offices]. I had no plans to leave Russia and I’m not going to do it now.”

Another Russian told The Moscow Times that he was planning to fake illness in order to avoid his military service.