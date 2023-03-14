Russian Lawmakers Introduce Bill Raising Draft Age

Russian lawmakers introduced a bill raising the upper age limit for military conscription on Monday, drawing criticism that it may be attempting to compensate for troop losses in Ukraine by expanding eligibility for mobilization.

At present, Russian law requires men aged 18-27 are required to perform military service.

The new bill, which was authored by State Duma Defense Committee chair Andrei Kartapolov and two other deputies from the ruling United Russia party, raises the upper age limit for conscription to 30.

It also mandates the gradual raising of the minimum conscription age, increasing it to 19 in 2024, to 20 in 2025, and finally to 21 in 2026.

Critics of the bill have accused its authors of seeking to offset Russia’s mounting losses in Ukraine by increasing the number of men eligible for conscription in the short term.

The new bill’s authors touted its guarantee of higher education for conscripts as well as the fact that it would save money normally spent from the state budget on medical exams for younger conscripts, who are less likely to be called up to fight.