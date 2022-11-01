Putin Declares Mobilization Over But Says ‘Unsure’ of Legalities

Russia’s “partial” mobilization drive is over, President Vladimir Putin said late Monday in an apparent attempt to ease concerns that the Russian military would attempt to call up more reservists than promised for its Ukraine offensive.

But the Russian leader appeared to waver on how to formalize the end of Russia’s first mobilization since World War II as experts warned that verbal assurances without a presidential decree were non-binding.

“Honestly, I hadn’t really even thought about” ending the military call-up via presidential decree, Putin told reporters.

“I’ll talk to lawyers about whether the end [of mobilization] should be announced by decree,” he said. “But it’s over, it was put to an end.”