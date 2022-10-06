Mobilized Russian Soldiers Protest Over ‘Animal’ Conditions

Recently mobilized Russian soldiers are decrying "inhumane" conditions, weapons shortages and mistreatment by officers, according to video published by the independent news website The Insider on Wednesday.

Footage of new recruits sleeping on the floor, being armed with outdated rifles and ordered to source their own supplies appeared almost immediately after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial” mobilization last month.

Around 500 troops gathered in western Russia’s Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border with no training and no knowledge of where they were being deployed, the latest video’s authors said.

“Nobody needs us,” a voice behind the camera, flanked by uniformed soldiers on a train platform, can be heard saying.