At Least 6 Russian Military Recruits Die Amid Mobilization – Reports

At least six newly mobilized Russian soldiers have died since the start of the country’s “partial” mobilization for the war in Ukraine less than two weeks ago, human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said.

Three of the soldiers died at an army training center in the Sverdlovsk region, local news outlet EAN reported Monday.

“I confirm that three people have died,” federal lawmaker Maxim Ivanov told EAN. “One of the mobilized men died from a heart attack and another committed suicide. The third one was discharged and sent home, where he died from cirrhosis of the liver.”

The ASTRA Telegram channel identified the man who reportedly committed suicide as a 46-year-old resident of the neighboring Kurgan region. Local authorities have opened an investigation.

The Sverdlovsk region’s human rights commissioner Tatyana Merzlyakova confirmed the deaths of two soldiers, adding that both men had been called up from the Kurgan region. She did not specify their cause of death.