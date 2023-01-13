Senior Russia Lawmaker Denies End to Mobilization Deferment For Fathers

A senior Russian lawmaker on Friday denied that the Russian military had canceled the right to mobilization deferment for fathers of three or more children amid ongoing speculation that Moscow could launch a second round of mobilization for the war in Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry in October granted men with three or more children under the age of 16 the right to deferment from Russia's “partial” mobilization. On Thursday, State Duma deputy Nina Ostanina said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces canceled this deferment at the end of December.

“The deferment from mobilization for fathers of three or more children remains,” Senator Andrei Turchak, general secretary of the ruling United Russia party, said on his Telegram channel following Ostanina's claim. “The corresponding directive of the General Staff, issued in October, continues and will continue to operate.”