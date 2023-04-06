Russians Absent During Mobilization Called in for Questioning by FSB

Russia’s powerful Federal Security Service (FSB) has begun summoning men who have recently returned to the country after long absences during last year's nationwide mobilization campaign, Russian investigative news website iStores reported on Thursday.

Several residents of Siberia’s Omsk region told iStories they had received phone calls asking them to attend the local FSB office.

One eligible conscript told the outlet he had fled Russia the day President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial” mobilization on Sept. 21, only returning last month.

Another told iStories "the dialogue was approximately as follows: 'Hello, could you come to our address tomorrow, we need to interview you about why you recently left the country'," adding that "nobody went to the interrogation, of course."

An FSB officer confirmed making such calls to iStories, describing the requests as "routine questioning."