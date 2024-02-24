Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Arrests at Moscow Protest by Wives of Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine

By AFP
Updated:
A reporter is arrested during a protest outside the Kremlin. Video Grab

Russian police on Saturday detained at least four people, including reporters, at a weekly protest outside the Kremlin by the wives of mobilized soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

The wives of mobilized soldiers have staged rare protests in Moscow demanding their spouses be brought home from Ukraine.

A video published by SOTA, an independent media outlet, showed police detaining two people wearing yellow vests with "Press" written on them and two others.

Earlier this month, police detained a group of around 20 reporters at the same protest, warning media outlets – including AFP – against covering the demonstrations.

Saturday's arrests came on the second anniversary of the launch of Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

One of the women's organizations – Put Domoy (The Way Home) – had made calls on social media for protests at noon in Russian cities.

The SOTA video showed a woman wearing a yellow "Press" vest saying: "Why are you detaining me?"

It also showed a man carrying flowers being taken away by police.

The women have symbolically brought red flowers to the tomb of the unknown soldier outside the Kremlin every Saturday.

"In our times even laying flowers is expressing a civic position that carries certain risks," one of the women taking part in the protest, Nadezhda, told SOTA.

Authorities have mainly detained journalists as well as men at the protests, stopping short of arresting protesting women.

Read more about: Mobilization , Ukraine war , Protest

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

interview

Leading Yakutian Activist Refuses to Give Up on Region’s Free Future

Sargylana Kondakova's group has helped hundreds of conscientious objectors, supported persecuted activists and combatted pro-Kremlin propaganda.
5 Min read
harsh penalty

Russian Soldier Gets 13 Years in Penal Colony for Desertion

A military tribunal in the Far East island of Sakhalin said the soldier deserted his unit "to avoid being sent to the special military operation" in Ukraine...
1 Min read
refuseniks

Russian Recruits Jailed for 3 Years for Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

Yury Degtyarev and Alexei Selivanov were among the first recruits charged with refusing military service.
1 Min read
looking back

2022 in Photos: How Putin's Ukraine Gamble Became a Quagmire

The past year has been almost entirely dominated by the seismic repercussions of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine on Feb....