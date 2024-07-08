Women Relatives of Mobilized Soldiers Stage Sit-In at Russian Defense Ministry

Wives and mothers of mobilized Russian soldiers seeking their return from the war in Ukraine have staged a sit-in protest outside the Defense Ministry in central Moscow, according to videos shared by participants Monday.
“We’ve brought sleeping bags and everything we need to wait for when we’ll finally be heard,” one woman could be heard telling a police officer who approached the group.
Video shared on protest organizer Paulina Safronova’s Telegram channel showed officers initially addressing the women with restraint, but later becoming increasingly confrontational with some of the protesters.
President Vladimir Putin declared a “partial” mobilization of 300,000 reservists in September 2022, seven months after launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Nearly two years later, a number of these mobilized soldiers and their family members have become increasingly vocal against the military’s refusal to release them.
Russia had previously allowed mobilized soldiers’ female relatives to stage weekly protest actions in central Moscow, seemingly unwilling to antagonize relatives of men fighting in Ukraine.
Safronova was previously seen protesting against the mobilization with “Put Domoi” (“Way Home”), a movement of wives and mothers that Russian authorities branded a "foreign agent" in May.
The protesters at Monday’s sit-in noted that they were not affiliated with “Put Domoi.”
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.