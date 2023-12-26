Authorities Fund Kremlin-Loyal Women’s Movements to Foil Protesting Families of Mobilized Soldiers – Holod

The Kremlin is investing in movements of wives and mothers who support the war in Ukraine and promote traditional values to counter the growing influence of protesting relatives of soldiers, according to a report by the independent news outlet Holod published Tuesday.

Mobilized soldiers’ relatives, most notably the Put’ Domoi (Way Home) group, are demanding the return of their sons and husbands from the frontlines, where they are being kept for longer than promised. Their protests have become one of the Kremlin's biggest domestic political challenges in recent months.

The Katyusha movement — a likely reference to the popular Soviet war song — has emerged as the most prominent opponent of Put’ Domoi, Holod reported.

Katyusha’s members, who are vocal supporters of President Vladimir Putin, produce pro-war, pro-government content that is regularly featured by pro-government news agencies and TV channels.

The movement consists of at least 15 publicly visible members who hail from Russia and the Moscow-occupied Ukrainian territories, according to Holod.

Most of these women claim to be relatives of Russian servicemen currently fighting in Ukraine, though Holod’s journalists were unable to find proof of these connections.

Katyusha claims that its funding comes from public donations. Holod’s investigation identified the government-linked Internet Development Institute (IRI) as the chief sponsor of the movement's pro-war short films.