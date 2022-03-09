Russian Feminists Stage Anti-War Protests in 100 Cities

Russian feminists staged anti-war protests across nearly 100 cities to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday as Moscow ended the second week of its bloody invasion of Ukraine.

The Feminist Anti-War Resistance group said supporters across 94 Russian and international cities laid flowers at monuments and embassies.

“There are more of us, our network is getting tighter and tighter. It is only by coming together that we will stop this war,” it said in a post on its Telegram channel.

Images shared by the Avtozak Telegram channel showed bouquets of flowers at World War II monuments as well as at the Kievskaya metro station's mural — which is dedicated to Russian-Ukrainian friendship — in central Moscow.