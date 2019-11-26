Moscow Feminists Protest for Domestic Violence Re-Criminalization

Hundreds of feminist activists rallied in central Moscow on Monday night to call for Russia’s government to re-criminalize domestic violence amid intensifying calls for the legislation to be passed. President Vladimir Putin in 2017 passed a law easing punishments for most first-time offenders, which critics say has strengthened Russia’s culture of impunity toward domestic violence.

"No, I didn't like it! Yes, I tried to leave! #notguilty" this protester's sign reads. Sam Berkhead / MT

The protest, organized by the SocFem Alternative activist group on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, called for the government to pass a new law to re-criminalize domestic violence. A draft bill is currently in the State Duma. Activists chanted “Free the Khachaturyan sisters,” in reference to three sisters facing murder charges for killing their abusive father, as well as “We need a law” and “Stop killing women” at the unsanctioned rally. Well-known feminist activists like blogger Nika Vodvud, better known as nixelpixel, were in attendance. “I’m here because my best friend was abused at the hands of a man, her partner, and lived with him for three years because he did not give her a choice,” said Nastya, 21, one of the protesters. “In Russian culture, unfortunately, it’s enshrined that if he hits you that means he loves you, so it’s ingrained that way into women’s minds,” she told The Moscow Times.