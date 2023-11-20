Anti-Mobilization Protests By Russian Soldiers' Wives and Mothers Quashed

Wives and mothers of Russian soldiers who have been mobilized for the war in Ukraine are facing restrictions and intimidation as they demand to bring their loved ones back from the front.

On Sunday, a group of women held an anti-mobilization protest in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, the independent news outlet Vyorstka reported. Similar protests planned in Moscow and St. Petersburg were denied authorization this month, but around 30 women managed to stage a short picket in the Russian capital.

This month, female relatives of the soldiers sent to Ukraine in President Vladimir Putin’s "partial" mobilization of 300,000 last year published an appeal on the Put’ Domoi (‘Way Home’) Telegram channel demanding “a complete demobilization.”

“Civilians should not take part in hostilities,” the statement said.

“We do not impose political choices regarding power or attitude towards the armed conflict in Ukraine. Everyone has the right to decide for themselves. However, we will support the one who returns our men to us,” it said. “We are determined to get our men back at any cost.”

In the city of Chelyabinsk, local authorities suggested that wives of mobilized soldiers meet with military registration and enlistment office staff, as well as the local “Combat Brotherhood” organization, instead of holding an anti-mobilization protest, the 7x7 media outlet reported this month.

Several women who were active in Telegram chats where the anti-mobilization protests were organized were also visited by police officers.

According to the investigative news website IStories, police visited the homes of at least six women in the Kemerovo region, warning them about responsibility for participating in unauthorized protests.