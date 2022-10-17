Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Moscow Mayor Announces End of Mobilization in the Capital

By AFP
Temporary mobilization point at VDNKh in Moscow. Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

Army draft offices will close in Moscow from Monday as the Kremlin's quotas for recruiting reservists to fight in Ukraine have been met in the capital, city mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced. 

"Assembly points for mobilized people will close on October 17, 2022, at 2:00 pm," Sobyanin said on his website. 

He said "the task of partial mobilization" ­– announced just over a month ago – had been "completed in full" in the city.

Sobyanin said that call-up papers sent out in Moscow were no longer valid. He did not say how many Muscovites had been called up. 

The mayor's announcement came three days after President Vladimir Putin promised to complete his mobilization drive "within two weeks."

The Russian leader said 222,000 people out of a target of 300,000 had already been mobilized. 

Announced on Sept. 21, Putin's call-up drive led to a huge exodus of Russians to neighboring countries.

Moscow, which traditionally produces far fewer soldiers than Russia's poorer and remote regions, is the first to end the unpopular mobilization. 

Sobyanin said the drive had been a "huge test for thousands of Moscow families" and thanked Muscovites for their "sense of duty and patriotism."

He wished mobilized Muscovites well on the battlefield and said he hoped they would return to the capital alive.

"We are all worried about your fate, the difficulties and the dangers that lie ahead of you and those that you are already facing," he said.

"We hope and pray that you return alive and healthy [and] that you return victorious having defended the security and independence of our country."

Sobyanin promised the authorities would "take care" of the families of those called up.

He also vowed to "improve life in military units," after reports of dire conditions in Russian army training camps sparked widespread discontent. 

Read more about: Mobilization , Ukraine war , Moscow

Read more

No escape

Russian Authorities Resort to Raiding Hotels to Catch Draft Dodgers

The Russian authorities have resorted to raiding hostels and hotels in search of men who may be eligible for military service as part of the country's...
Mobilization portraits

In Photos: Russian Conscripts Undergo Basic Training

On Sept. 21, President Vladimir Putin announced the "partial" mobilization of Russia's military reservists, sparking numerous protests across the country...
Speaking Out

Russian Elite Voices Anger at Military Leadership

A growing list of failings and defeats in Ukraine have spawned angry outbursts from Russia's elite, who still support the "military operation" but have...
inconsistent call-up

Poorer Russian Regions Conscripting More Soldiers, Investigation Says

Russian regions experiencing the highest rates of poverty have mobilized the largest share of conscripts to be sent to fight in Ukraine, according to a...