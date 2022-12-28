Russian State to Fund Sperm Freezing for Mobilized Soldiers

Russian reservists called up to fight in Ukraine as part of Russia's recent mobilization drive will be eligible for free sperm-freezing procedures, state-run media reported on Wednesday, citing a lawyers' association that represents military families hoping to secure state funding for the procedure.

Igor Trunov, who heads the Russian Union of Lawyers, told the TASS news agency that the government had approved his request for financial aid to pay for sperm freezing, the storage of biomaterial in a cryobank, and infertility treatment for soldiers.

“The Russian Health Ministry has determined the possibility of free preservation and storage of germ cells (sperm cells) for mobilized citizens in 2022-24 at the expense of the federal budget,” Trunov was quoted as saying.

Russian law provides for the free use of stored biomaterial for military families deemed eligible by their health insurers, he added.