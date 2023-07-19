Russia Convicts 100 Army Deserters a Week – Mediazona

Russia’s military courts have convicted at least 100 deserters every week so far in 2023, the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday.

The soldiers are prosecuted under Russia’s sweeping new laws that tighten punishments for wartime acts committed during mobilization, which is legally still in force despite the Kremlin’s claims of its completion.

Russian courts in the first half of 2023 received 2,076 criminal cases against soldiers accused of abandoning their units without official leave, according to Mediazona’s tally of military court records.

The figure is double the amount of cases registered in all of 2022 and three times the number in 2021, according to the outlet.