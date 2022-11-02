Mobilized Russians Launch Strike to Protest Lack of Payment

More than 100 mobilized Russian men have gone on strike at their training center in central Russia to protest their lack of payment.

The men, who hail from the republic of Chuvashia, said they still haven’t received the promised sum of 195,000 rubles ($3,170) and refuse to fight in Ukraine until they are paid.

“They are sending us to war for pennies,” one of the mobilized men told the 7x7 news website. “We’re being cheated here.”

On Tuesday night, draftees at the training center in the Volga River city of Ulyanovsk staged a protest to demand payment until security forces broke up the gathering, 7x7 reported.

The men announced a strike the following morning.