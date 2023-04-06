Russian Recruits Jailed for 3 Years for Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

Two Russian conscripts who made headlines last year for refusing to fight in Ukraine during a lineup have been sentenced to three years in prison, Russia’s Kommersant daily reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the case.

Drafted as part of President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization drive last fall, Yury Degtyarev and Alexei Selivanov were among the first recruits to be detained for refusing service during mobilization.

A video of their demonstrative arrest during a lineup in front of their fellow soldiers at a military base in Belgorod was widely shared online in November.