Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Volgograd Oil Refinery

mchs.gov.ru

Overnight Ukrainian drone attacks sparked a brief fire at one of southern Russia’s largest oil refineries, as well as a hospital in the city of Volgograd, authorities said early Tuesday.

Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov said the fires were caused as a result of debris that fell when Russian air defense systems shot down Ukrainian drones in the sky.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones in the Volgograd region overnight, in addition to five each in the Rostov region and annexed Crimea.

Bocharov said no one was injured in the air attacks on the Volgograd region, where civil aviation authorities introduced temporary flight restrictions. Hours after the governor’s statement, local authorities told state media that the fire was put out.

The Volgograd oil refinery is Lukoil’s largest in southern Russia. Ukrainian drone strikes knocked out operations at the facility last Thursday.

Oil processing at the refinery has been suspended at least until the middle of September, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have pushed wholesale gasoline prices in the country to record highs since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 270 drones and 10 missiles against the country overnight, making it one of the largest Russian air attacks this month.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones , Volgograd

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Across Southern Russia Kill 1, Injure At Least 16

Meanwhile, in Volgograd, authorities said falling debris from a Ukrainian drone that was destroyed by air defense sparked a fire at an oil refinery.
2 Min read

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil Refinery in Overnight Attacks

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down more than 70 drones across the country overnight.
1 Min read

Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Military Site in Southern Russia

Eyewitness videos showed thick smoke and explosions at what was claimed to be an airforce base in the Volgograd region housing warplanes.
1 Min read

Russia Says Destroyed 47 Ukrainian Drones

The Russian army said drones were shot down over the Belgorod region, Kursk region, Volgograd region and Rostov region.
2 Min read