Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Volgograd Oil Refinery

Overnight Ukrainian drone attacks sparked a brief fire at one of southern Russia’s largest oil refineries, as well as a hospital in the city of Volgograd, authorities said early Tuesday.
Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov said the fires were caused as a result of debris that fell when Russian air defense systems shot down Ukrainian drones in the sky.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones in the Volgograd region overnight, in addition to five each in the Rostov region and annexed Crimea.
Bocharov said no one was injured in the air attacks on the Volgograd region, where civil aviation authorities introduced temporary flight restrictions. Hours after the governor’s statement, local authorities told state media that the fire was put out.
The Volgograd oil refinery is Lukoil’s largest in southern Russia. Ukrainian drone strikes knocked out operations at the facility last Thursday.
Oil processing at the refinery has been suspended at least until the middle of September, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have pushed wholesale gasoline prices in the country to record highs since the start of the year.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 270 drones and 10 missiles against the country overnight, making it one of the largest Russian air attacks this month.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.