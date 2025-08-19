Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Volgograd Oil Refinery

Overnight Ukrainian drone attacks sparked a brief fire at one of southern Russia’s largest oil refineries, as well as a hospital in the city of Volgograd, authorities said early Tuesday.

Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov said the fires were caused as a result of debris that fell when Russian air defense systems shot down Ukrainian drones in the sky.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones in the Volgograd region overnight, in addition to five each in the Rostov region and annexed Crimea.

Bocharov said no one was injured in the air attacks on the Volgograd region, where civil aviation authorities introduced temporary flight restrictions. Hours after the governor’s statement, local authorities told state media that the fire was put out.