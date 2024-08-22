Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Military Site in Southern Russia

Russian authorities said Thursday that a Ukrainian drone strike sparked a fire at a military site that some observers identified as an airfield housing warplanes that may be involved in combat operations against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov said Russian air defenses repelled a drone attack near the village of Marinovka, around 300 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine and the site of a Russian airforce base.

“As a result of a drone crash, a fire broke out on a defense ministry facility,” Bocharov wrote on Telegram. “Fire and rescue services promptly started firefighting efforts. There were no casualties.”

Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately comment on the reported fire, saying only that its forces destroyed 13 drones over the Volgograd region as part of wider Ukrainian drone attacks across the country overnight.